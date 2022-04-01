New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 98,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,027,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,733,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 312,624 shares during the period.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus upped their target price on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

