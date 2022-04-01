Newmont Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.72.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$99.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.91. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$66.25 and a 1-year high of C$103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of C$78.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10.

Newmont ( TSE:NGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.83%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

