Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. increased their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of NEM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 516,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,945. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

