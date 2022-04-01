Newscrypto Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.87 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Newscrypto has a market cap of $51.50 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.77 or 0.07406792 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,866.05 or 0.99108144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00045939 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

