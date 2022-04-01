Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $2,014,063.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $188.48 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

