NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.20

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 234041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.43.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

