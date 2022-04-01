Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NIO were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,303,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in NIO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 77,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NIO by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.93. 109,421,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,189,141. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

