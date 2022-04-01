Nkarta’s (NKTX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NKTX opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.14. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

