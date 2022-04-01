NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.11. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

