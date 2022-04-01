NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 2,884 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT opened at $110.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.