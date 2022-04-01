NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 103,458 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $361,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OC stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

