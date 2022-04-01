NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 25,600 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 832.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $197.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.03 and its 200 day moving average is $168.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $199.45.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

