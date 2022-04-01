NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 188,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $16,694,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Catalent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

