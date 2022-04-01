NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Grid Dynamics worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 86.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 1.09. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

