NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 70,500 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.18% of Grid Dynamics worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 117,281 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 34.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $941.26 million, a PE ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.