Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Down 3.6%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. 5,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 673,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Nobilis Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.
Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)
Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.
