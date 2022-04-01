Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Board Declares Stock Repurchase Plan

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $285.22 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.44. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.95.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

