North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB:NODB) to Issue $0.33 Dividend

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB:NODB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.
The company has a market cap of $182.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.41. North Dallas Bank & Trust has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $80.25.
North Dallas Bank & Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
