North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $308.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

