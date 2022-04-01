Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.38.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.49. 16,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,271. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.35. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.