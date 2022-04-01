Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.51

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 5055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $712.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.