Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $450.31. 23,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.84. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $319.70 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

