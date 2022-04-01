Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Up 3%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.88. Approximately 58,658 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 53,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.62.

The company has a market cap of C$490.33 million and a PE ratio of -9.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.99.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

