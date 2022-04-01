Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

HD stock opened at $299.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

