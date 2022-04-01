Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 3.5% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.22 and last traded at $81.62. 15,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,094,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.12. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
