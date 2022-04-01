Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 3.5% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.22 and last traded at $81.62. 15,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,094,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.12. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

