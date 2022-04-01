Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.8% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,651. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

