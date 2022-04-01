Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.77. 68,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,894. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $157.69.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after acquiring an additional 117,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 98,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

