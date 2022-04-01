NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is American Research & Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $273.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.47 and a 200 day moving average of $259.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

