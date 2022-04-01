NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON:NWF opened at GBX 222.68 ($2.92) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.84. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The stock has a market cap of £109.41 million and a P/E ratio of 112.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59.

Get NWF Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NWF Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.