Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,304 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $146.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

