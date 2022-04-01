Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OXY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

