Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 121 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,342. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $140.67 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

