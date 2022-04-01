Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1,114.3% during the fourth quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 173,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 158,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000.

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.78. The company had a trading volume of 66,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.72. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $159.51 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

