Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $286.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,092. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.31 and a 200 day moving average of $298.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $251.84 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

