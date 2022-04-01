Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $859,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 188.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 79.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 213,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 69.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,394 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. 521,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,190,698. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

