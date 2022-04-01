Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

BTI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

