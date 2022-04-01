Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,546 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

