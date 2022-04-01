Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.07. 175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,678. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $173.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 47.75%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

