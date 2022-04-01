Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OHI. Mizuho lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

