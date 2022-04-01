Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.60. 67,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $69,919,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

