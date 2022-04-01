Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncorus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncorus will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncorus by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

