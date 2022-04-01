Oppenheimer Weighs in on Molecular Templates, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 89.62% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTEM. Barclays dropped their price target on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $194.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

