OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Up 28.4% in March

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:OPHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. 19,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

