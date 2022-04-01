Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Oracle were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $4,443,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 87,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $12,659,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

