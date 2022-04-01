Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Financial Review

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America 917.50% -25.86% -25.08%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orange County Bancorp and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and LM Funding America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 2.91 $21.29 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $1.26 million 30.49 -$4.04 million N/A N/A

Orange County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats LM Funding America on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp (Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

About LM Funding America (Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. In addition, the company provides medical insurance products for international travelers. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

