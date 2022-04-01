Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in March

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,371,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 2,590,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,815.7 days.

Orbia Advance stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

About Orbia Advance (Get Rating)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.