Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 59.90%.

Orbital Energy Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Orbital Energy Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 45,429 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

