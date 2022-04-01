O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $713.50.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $685.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $668.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.61. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $504.05 and a 1-year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

