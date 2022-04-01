OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $520.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.23.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

