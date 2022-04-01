Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Stanley Stern Sells 7,500 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
