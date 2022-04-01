Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Stanley Stern Sells 7,500 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.